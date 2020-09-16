Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $495,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

EAD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 66,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,876. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.