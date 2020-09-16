Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,775,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 393,662 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $7,443,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $23,055,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,749,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

