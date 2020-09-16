Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.45.

In other Western Areas news, insider Daniel Lougher sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.66), for a total transaction of A$174,750.00 ($124,821.43).

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

