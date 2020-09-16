Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Buys $13,750.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $13,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,820 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,491.80.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,859.87.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $513.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,094.25.

On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell bought 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 31,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,058.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 31,023 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 63,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.47. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.10% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

