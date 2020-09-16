William R. Boyd Sells 13,748 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 1,424,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,647 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

