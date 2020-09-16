Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $320,599,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $43,604,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock valued at $78,926,696. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.