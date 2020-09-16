Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Sells $1,192,500.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Daly Furey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $490,200.00.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,895,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

