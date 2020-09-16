Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Sells $1,192,500.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anthony Daly Furey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $490,200.00.
Shares of WKHS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,895,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
