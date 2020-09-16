WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Trading Up 7.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)’s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 8,279,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,038,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after buying an additional 417,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.