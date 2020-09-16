XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Insider Sushma Shivaswamy Sells 20,668 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $413,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sushma Shivaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32.

Shares of XBIT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 377,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

