XYO Achieves Market Cap of $6.50 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $61,958.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.04331124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034974 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.