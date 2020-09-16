YEE (YEE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, YEE has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, Huobi and CoinTiger. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $225,360.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04281551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034775 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

