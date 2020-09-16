Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $481,000.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 1,270,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,171. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 27.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Yeti by 81.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

