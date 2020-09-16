Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 64,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,349. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.