Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $6.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.35 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $265.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

Several analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 327,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,013. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,771.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.