Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $55.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.30 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,231. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.78. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

