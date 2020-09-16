Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.85). Noble Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 11,637,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,378,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,275,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 293,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

