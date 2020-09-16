Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $122.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.43 million to $130.10 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $495.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.09 million to $516.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.55 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tilly’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 294,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of 777.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

