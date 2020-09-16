Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. 1,582,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

