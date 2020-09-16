Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $44.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.68 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $110.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $202.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.23 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 172,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,496. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

