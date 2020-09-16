Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $216,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,576. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 190.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.