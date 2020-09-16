Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $216,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,576. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 190.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.