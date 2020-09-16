Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,177,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

