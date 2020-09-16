Zacks: Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

NYSE:SC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. 1,289,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.