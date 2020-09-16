Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 110.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,247 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Zai Lab stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 299,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,534. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.98. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.