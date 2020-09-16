ZBG Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.04331124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034974 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,325,538 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.