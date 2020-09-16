ZEON Network (ZEON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00254435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.01488866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191037 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

