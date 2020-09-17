-$0.08 EPS Expected for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 284,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $535.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

