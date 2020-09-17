-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.03). Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 270.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

