$0.20 EPS Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Pacific City Financial posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific City Financial.
Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period.
Shares of PCB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.
About Pacific City Financial
Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
