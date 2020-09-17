$0.20 EPS Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Pacific City Financial posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period.

Shares of PCB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

