$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.42. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 604,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,404. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -455.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 89.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $2,322,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

