$0.30 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.62.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

