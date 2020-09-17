$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 67.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,271 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $37,596,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 155,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,847. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.