-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $104.23. 360,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,971. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

