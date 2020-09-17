$0.51 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 153.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 3,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

