$0.69 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Apple reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.25 to $73.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $127,410,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,302,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,944.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.