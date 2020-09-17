0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.0975 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $559,580.17 and approximately $1.50 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.