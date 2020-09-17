$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.09. 6,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after buying an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after buying an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.