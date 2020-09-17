$1.11 EPS Expected for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. FMC reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.94.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FMC by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of FMC by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 28,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,155. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

