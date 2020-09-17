$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.39.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 37,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,416. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

