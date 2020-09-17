$138.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce $138.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Mongodb reported sales of $109.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $552.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.83 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $752.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.42. 30,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,322. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 28,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $6,416,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,314,835 shares in the company, valued at $292,761,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,812,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.