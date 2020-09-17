$15.29 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report sales of $15.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $17.40 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $23.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $59.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $63.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.13 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $183.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 62,515 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,098. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

