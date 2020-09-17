$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.31. Primerica reported earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.25. 6,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,482. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

