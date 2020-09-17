-$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the lowest is ($3.07). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 304.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

LUV stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 531,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194,414. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

