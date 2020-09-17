$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 258,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,293. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

