$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.