$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock valued at $490,599,843 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

