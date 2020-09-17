$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE STT traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after buying an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,137.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.