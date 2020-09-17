$20.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $20.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $21.56 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $84.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.75 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.66 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $163.78. 3,700,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,985. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

