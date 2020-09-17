$208.20 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $208.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.50 million and the lowest is $206.90 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $233.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $861.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $831.00 million to $876.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $804.63 million, with estimates ranging from $792.30 million to $817.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.17. 41,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,589 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 368.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after buying an additional 9,936,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

