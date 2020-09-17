$236.28 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to report sales of $236.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.45 million and the lowest is $236.10 million. RLI reported sales of $228.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $934.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $935.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $992.03 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $86.55. 9,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.31. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.