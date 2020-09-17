$265.22 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $265.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.10 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $253.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 2,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,014. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

